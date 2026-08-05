AK President Rejects “45 Years to Retirement”

“Making the World of Work Perfect”

Mattle had proposed that, in the future, the retirement age should no longer depend primarily on age but rather on the number of years of contributions. Anyone who can demonstrate 45 years of work should be able to retire at 65; those with fewer years would have to work longer. This would particularly affect college graduates. Time spent providing care and support should count toward the total. However, according to Mattle, the earliest possible retirement age should remain at 65. So anyone who started an apprenticeship at age 15 would still have to work until 65.