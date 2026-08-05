Voestalpine has suspended freight transport on the Danube

Power for electric arc furnaces is “secured”

A milestone for Voestalpine in the coming year will be the commissioning of two electric arc furnaces, which will produce “green” steel using electricity instead of coal and coke and will replace two old blast furnaces. One will be built in Linz and the other in Donawitz, Styria. The electricity demand is high: “We will need about 1.5 terawatt-hours more energy,” says CEO Eibensteiner. By way of comparison: According to the 2024 Energy Report, the entire state of Upper Austria consumed around 14 terawatt-hours. And the new Google data center currently under construction in Kronstorf will consume a maximum of 1.3 terawatt-hours in its first phase, according to an estimate by Netz OÖ.