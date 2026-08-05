What’s Bringing Uber’s Rival to Linz Now

“This provides greater convenience”

“Modern mobility means intelligently connecting different modes of transportation. Ride-hailing is becoming an integral part of the mobility mix worldwide and will continue to grow in importance in the coming years. With our service, we want to offer people a flexible alternative to public transit and help them leave their own cars at home more often without having to sacrifice flexibility. This provides greater convenience and can also help alleviate traffic congestion in cities like Linz,” said Farhad Shikhaliyev, Managing Director of Bolt Austria.