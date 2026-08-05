New Taxi Dispatch Service
What’s Bringing Uber’s Rival to Linz Now
Bolt is now launching in Linz—though many people have only heard of it by word of mouth so far. Behind the app lies a business model that could change the daily lives of many passengers. Here’s how the service works, who benefits from it, and why it’s not the same as a traditional taxi company.
Anyone in Linz who orders a taxi via the app in the future might soon find themselves riding in a vehicle with a green Bolt logo. Starting today, the Estonian mobility company is launching its ride-hailing service here as well. But what’s really behind it all? Contrary to what many believe, Bolt doesn’t own its own fleet of vehicles and doesn’t employ any taxi drivers. The company uses a smartphone app to connect passengers with existing taxi companies.
Uber rival now in Linz
When you book a ride, the price, vehicle, license plate number, and driver are displayed before pickup. Payment is made directly through the app. In addition to taxi rides, the company also offers e-scooters, bike rentals, carsharing, and food delivery in many cities. In Austria, however, Bolt is currently focusing on arranging taxi rides.
Especially for commuters and night owls
In Linz, Bolt is primarily targeting customers who want flexible transportation—such as commuters, night owls, or passengers when buses and trams aren’t running or have limited service. The company views its service as a complement to public transportation and promotes its ability to quickly arrange rides through the app.
“This provides greater convenience”
“Modern mobility means intelligently connecting different modes of transportation. Ride-hailing is becoming an integral part of the mobility mix worldwide and will continue to grow in importance in the coming years. With our service, we want to offer people a flexible alternative to public transit and help them leave their own cars at home more often without having to sacrifice flexibility. This provides greater convenience and can also help alleviate traffic congestion in cities like Linz,” said Farhad Shikhaliyev, Managing Director of Bolt Austria.
“As a native of Upper Austria, I’m delighted that Bolt is launching in Linz. Ride-hailing can be a useful addition for everyone who gets around here.
Julia Anghel, Head of Marketing and Communication bei Bolt Österreich
Exclusively Licensed Partners
In Austria, Bolt arranges rides exclusively through licensed taxi companies. Drivers meet the legal requirements for passenger transportation and hold a valid taxi driver’s license. Before each ride, users receive information about the driver, vehicle, and license plate number. Additionally, features such as live location sharing, pickup codes, AI-powered route checks, Ride Check, and an emergency function provide extra safety. In this way, Bolt supports drivers and passengers before, during, and after every ride.
First Step in Upper Austria
With its launch in Linz, Bolt is now present in Upper Austria for the first time and is continuing to expand its presence in Austria. This expansion is part of the company’s long-term strategy to establish ride-hailing as a flexible complement to existing mobility options in Austrian cities. The focus is on providing convenient first- and last-mile connections, as well as additional mobility options when other modes of transportation are unavailable or only partially available.
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