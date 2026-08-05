Lenzing in Crisis: Lower Revenue, Higher Profit

Cost-Cutting Programs

The new strategic program, called “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles,” is designed to expand the nonwovens business and focus on premium market segments such as Tencel in the textiles business. The pulp and biorefinery businesses are also to be further strengthened. This is intended to make the company more profitable and resilient. At the same time, the group is withdrawing from the business of standard fibers for textile applications. In fiscal year 2025, efficiency measures had already yielded savings of over 200 million euros. An additional 120 million euros is expected to have an impact on earnings by the end of 2027. This is already the third cost-cutting program that Lenzing has implemented since 2022.