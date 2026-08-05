Focus on Housing
Heat Wave: Cabinet Plans Legislative Package—This Fall
Across the country, people are sweating as temperatures in some places exceed 40 degrees. This development comes as no surprise. Now the federal government is taking action and will launch the legislative process for a package of laws on heat protection measures for buildings at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. However, this won’t be finalized until this fall...
Until now, tenants have been at the mercy of their landlords’ goodwill when they wanted to install heat protection measures in their apartments. This is because the current legal situation does not simply allow for the installation of air conditioners and similar systems in apartments or commercial spaces—even though rising temperatures are becoming an increasingly serious problem, especially in urban areas.
Bill to be ready by fall
That is set to change, according to the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Justice. “The federal government is therefore taking action now: These hurdles will be removed so that both tenants and homeowners can more easily secure the implementation of heat protection measures from their landlords or co-owners,” according to a press release obtained by the “Krone.”
By fall, the Ministry of Housing, led by Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ), together with the Ministry of Justice, led by Anna Sporrer (also SPÖ), plans to draft a bill to this effect. No further details were provided. SPÖ leader Babler emphasized, however, that it must be “a matter of course” that, just as apartments must be warm in winter, cooling must be provided in summer: “The frequent hot days are unbearable for many and pose a genuine health risk for vulnerable people.”
Tenants’ associations and other advocacy groups have long called for measures in this regard. This is because if the other party does not approve the installation or addition of air conditioning units, blinds, or awnings for heat protection, progress is stalled. Legal enforcement is usually difficult or even impossible, as special interests must be taken into account—for example, in the case of renovations to maintain accessibility.
Measures for Educational Institutions
Furthermore, measures for the education sector are also planned, officials said. NEOS Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr intends to implement “measures tailored to each region—that is, based on need and appropriate for the age group”—to respond to extreme heat. To this end, the necessary legal framework will be developed in consultation with school partners “to be properly prepared for the summer of 2027.” Specifically, older existing buildings are to be adapted accordingly, for example, by installing shading devices, replacing windows, or applying heat-protective films.
“The heat is a challenge for everyday education. When children and teenagers can barely sleep or study in overheated homes, it affects their health, concentration, and educational opportunities,” said Wiederkehr. Therefore, it is important to remove barriers to effective heat protection measures “and provide people with simple solutions.”
Support for the “legislative process” also comes from ÖVP Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig: “With today’s decision, we are jointly setting effective measures in motion.” This is also intended to facilitate thermal and energy-efficiency retrofits, “because well-insulated buildings reduce the heating of rooms in the summer.” The barriers to installing heat pump systems—some of which can also cool—are also to be further lowered.
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