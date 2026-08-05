Heat Wave: Cabinet Plans Legislative Package—This Fall

Measures for Educational Institutions

Furthermore, measures for the education sector are also planned, officials said. NEOS Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr intends to implement “measures tailored to each region—that is, based on need and appropriate for the age group”—to respond to extreme heat. To this end, the necessary legal framework will be developed in consultation with school partners “to be properly prepared for the summer of 2027.” Specifically, older existing buildings are to be adapted accordingly, for example, by installing shading devices, replacing windows, or applying heat-protective films.