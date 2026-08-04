Legionella Outbreak
Nasty Germs Thrive in the Heat
A wave of Legionella infections caused by bacteria in drinking water is sweeping across the country. But microbes are currently lurking especially on cooking utensils, and the “dish sponge” is a veritable breeding ground for germs. It’s hard to believe how quickly these microbes multiply. And they’re potentially life-threatening.
Bacteria thrive at temperatures of 30 degrees and above and multiply explosively. That’s likely why so many cases of Legionnaires’ disease are being reported in Upper Austria. While there were 52 cases throughout the entire previous year, there are currently 15 cases in Linz and five additional infected individuals. As has been extensively reported, these germs multiply in rarely used water pipes—if droplets are inhaled, life-threatening pneumonia can develop.
Gastrointestinal bacteria multiply rapidly
But there are even more nasty germs. Gastrointestinal bacteria such as salmonella can increase eightfold within an hour in hot conditions when present on raw fish or meat, salads with mayonnaise, raw-milk cheese, ice cream, or food containing raw eggs. The Upper Austrian Food Safety Authority advises strict adherence to the cold chain.
And when shopping: “Always pick up items that need to be refrigerated last, transport them in a cooler bag, and take the quickest route home.” For barbecue enthusiasts: make sure to cook chicken thoroughly, especially.
A Breeding Ground for Germs
Take special care with cutting boards, knives, and sponges: Clean or replace them often—they’re veritable breeding grounds for germs.
Toxic Algae in the Lake
Anyone looking to cool off in this heat should currently stay away from Prameter Lake. Blue-green algae have been detected here. These algae also multiply rapidly in warm water and release a toxin. It is fatal to dogs and causes skin irritation, diarrhea, and breathing difficulties in humans.
It’s going to stay hot
The germs are still thriving: Only tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is a slight cooling off expected; after that, the heat wave is set to continue until mid-August. By the way, GeoSphere Austria has now scientifically confirmed what we all suspected: July was too hot. In Upper Austria, temperatures were two degrees higher than normal, with a 64 percent rainfall deficit and 17 percent more sunshine. The hottest temperature was 39.6 degrees on July 31 in Weyer.
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