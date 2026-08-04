Nasty Germs Thrive in the Heat

It’s going to stay hot

The germs are still thriving: Only tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is a slight cooling off expected; after that, the heat wave is set to continue until mid-August. By the way, GeoSphere Austria has now scientifically confirmed what we all suspected: July was too hot. In Upper Austria, temperatures were two degrees higher than normal, with a 64 percent rainfall deficit and 17 percent more sunshine. The hottest temperature was 39.6 degrees on July 31 in Weyer.