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Dispute Over Jurisdiction

Which court will hear the case against the Traun arsonist?

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01.08.2026 09:00
For emergency responders in Traun, the year 2026 began with a difficult fire response.
For emergency responders in Traun, the year 2026 began with a difficult fire response.(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at)
Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Von Philipp Zimmermann

For emergency responders in Traun (Upper Austria), the year 2026 began with a challenging fire call. A 23-year-old Hungarian man from Linz is alleged to have set an entire apartment building ablaze with a stray firework on New Year’s Eve. However, there is currently a legal dispute over jurisdiction.

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It has now been seven months since a stray fireworks rocket set an entire apartment building ablaze in Traun. A 23-year-old Hungarian man from Linz was identified as the suspected perpetrator—in part due to a cell phone video.

Tenants Lost Their Homes
The young man was visiting Traun on New Year’s Eve and set off several fireworks into the sky. One landed on the top balcony of the building, from where the entire roof structure caught fire. The tenants lost their homes and were only recently able to return.

Up to one year in prison
The shooter has generally admitted to the charges but denies having intentionally fired the firework in the direction of the house. In any case, he has been charged with negligently causing a fire. If convicted, the defendant faces a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 720 daily rates. However, it may still take some time before a potential sentence is handed down, as it is currently unclear which court the suspect will have to answer to.

The Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office had intended for the case to be heard in the Traun District Court. However, that court considers itself without jurisdiction. In its view, a criterion has been met that would allow for a higher penalty range. “In principle, any case carrying a potential sentence of more than one year is heard in the Regional Court,” confirms a spokesperson for the Linz Regional Court.

Three-Judge Panel Must Make a Decision
But now the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal against the Traun District Court. A three-judge panel of the Linz Regional Court will decide in a closed-door session where the trial against the arsonist is to take place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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