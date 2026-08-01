Which court will hear the case against the Traun arsonist?

Up to one year in prison

The shooter has generally admitted to the charges but denies having intentionally fired the firework in the direction of the house. In any case, he has been charged with negligently causing a fire. If convicted, the defendant faces a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 720 daily rates. However, it may still take some time before a potential sentence is handed down, as it is currently unclear which court the suspect will have to answer to.