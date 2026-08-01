Dispute Over Jurisdiction
Which court will hear the case against the Traun arsonist?
For emergency responders in Traun (Upper Austria), the year 2026 began with a challenging fire call. A 23-year-old Hungarian man from Linz is alleged to have set an entire apartment building ablaze with a stray firework on New Year’s Eve. However, there is currently a legal dispute over jurisdiction.
It has now been seven months since a stray fireworks rocket set an entire apartment building ablaze in Traun. A 23-year-old Hungarian man from Linz was identified as the suspected perpetrator—in part due to a cell phone video.
Tenants Lost Their Homes
The young man was visiting Traun on New Year’s Eve and set off several fireworks into the sky. One landed on the top balcony of the building, from where the entire roof structure caught fire. The tenants lost their homes and were only recently able to return.
Up to one year in prison
The shooter has generally admitted to the charges but denies having intentionally fired the firework in the direction of the house. In any case, he has been charged with negligently causing a fire. If convicted, the defendant faces a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 720 daily rates. However, it may still take some time before a potential sentence is handed down, as it is currently unclear which court the suspect will have to answer to.
The Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office had intended for the case to be heard in the Traun District Court. However, that court considers itself without jurisdiction. In its view, a criterion has been met that would allow for a higher penalty range. “In principle, any case carrying a potential sentence of more than one year is heard in the Regional Court,” confirms a spokesperson for the Linz Regional Court.
Three-Judge Panel Must Make a Decision
But now the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal against the Traun District Court. A three-judge panel of the Linz Regional Court will decide in a closed-door session where the trial against the arsonist is to take place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.