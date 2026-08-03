“We’re Investing Now, Even in Difficult Times”

The construction industry has been in crisis for several years. Holter, the plumbing and heating wholesaler based in Wels, is also feeling the effects: Sales have stagnated at around 330 million euros. Nevertheless, Holter is now investing 12 million euros in a new small-parts warehouse on its company grounds in Wels, which is scheduled to go into operation in the fall of 2027. “We’re a family-owned business. We don’t think about the next quarter; we think in terms of generations. That’s why I believe we should invest right now, even though these are economically challenging times,” said Managing Director Markus Steinbrecher at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony. He added that the industry will see positive growth as a result of the energy transition.