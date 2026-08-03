Certificate of Competence Now Also Required for Reptiles

Courses on this topic are offered in Upper Austria at locations including the zoos in Linz and Schmiding. Esterbauer is also serving as an instructor on behalf of the state government for a course that begins on August 15 (1:00 p.m.) at the Hotel Wirt im Felde in Dietach. Registration for this course must be submitted by email by August 10 to aon.912052795@aon.at.