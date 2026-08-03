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For Snakes and Other Reptiles

Certificate of Competence Now Also Required for Reptiles

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03.08.2026 14:00
Proof of completion is also required to keep a frog.
Proof of completion is also required to keep a frog.(Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Von Jürgen Pachner

As of July 1, an important change in animal welfare law has taken effect in Austria: Anyone who wishes to keep snakes, iguanas, chameleons, or frogs, for example, must now provide proof of expertise. 

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“If someone acquires reptiles or amphibians, they must report this to the relevant district administrative authority within two weeks. Of course, the certificate of competence must already be on hand at the time of reporting,” explains Steyr-based reptile expert Hans Esterbauer.

Courses on this topic are offered in Upper Austria at locations including the zoos in Linz and Schmiding. Esterbauer is also serving as an instructor on behalf of the state government for a course that begins on August 15 (1:00 p.m.) at the Hotel Wirt im Felde in Dietach. Registration for this course must be submitted by email by August 10 to aon.912052795@aon.at.

Four sessions
The expert, who has decades of experience in terrarium keeping, will cover legal basics, handling reptiles and amphibians, their housing, and working with veterinarians in four 60-minute sessions. “Thorough training makes an important contribution to responsible pet care. Well-informed owners create the best conditions for the well-being of their pets and, at the same time, contribute to the protection of habitats,” emphasizes Esterbauer.

Reptile expert Hans Esterbauer is serving as an instructor for a course.
Reptile expert Hans Esterbauer is serving as an instructor for a course.(Bild: Esterbauer)

There Are Also Exceptions
The reptile expert also recommends that experienced terrarium keepers take the course to refresh their expertise and prepare in advance for any future changes to legal regulations. There are also exceptions: Veterinarians, animal caretakers, animal shelter staff, and pet store owners are exempt from taking the course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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