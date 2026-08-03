Letter to FIFA
First Country Withdraws Support for Infantino
The pressure is mounting! Wales has become the first individual soccer association to publicly withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino’s planned re-election as FIFA president next year. And England appears to be following suit.
“Recent shortcomings in the areas of responsible governance, decision-making processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communication, and judgment have led the FAW to lose confidence in Mr. Infantino’s ability to continue leading world soccer,” Sky News in England quoted the Welsh Football Association (FAW) as saying.
The co-host of next year’s European Championship in the United Kingdom and Ireland has reportedly confirmed “the withdrawal of its support for Mr. Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for reelection as FIFA President for the 2027–2031 term.” The association has also communicated this to FIFA in writing. “Failing to put the good of soccer first is a failure we cannot accept.”
According to Sky News, the English Football Association (FA) is also currently preparing a letter.
2027 FIFA Elections in Morocco
Following massive opposition, Infantino had withdrawn plans to raise billions through the potential sale of a portion of FIFA’s commercial rights, such as those for the World Cup. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), of which Wales is a member, subsequently sharply criticized the Swiss official. Discussions have long been underway regarding the future of Infantino, who has headed the world governing body since 2016.
Elections are coming up next year. On March 18, 2027, Infantino intends to run for president one last time for a four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in accordance with the statutes. But now it seems Infantino is no longer untouchable...
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