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Fires in Greece

Firefighting helicopters collide in midair

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02.08.2026 16:15
A firefighting helicopter in action in Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens
A firefighting helicopter in action in Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens(Bild: AP/Michael Varaklas)
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Severe wildfires continue to rage in Greece. On Sunday, two firefighting helicopters collided while battling the blazes, as seen in a video.

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Conditions on Sunday were considered extremely difficult, making the operation in the Psatha region west of Athens correspondingly risky: As the two helicopters hovered in the air, they drew closer and closer to each other. Eventually, the force of the collision caused one of them to burst into a fireball and crash to the ground.

A firefighting helicopter on a mission in Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens
A firefighting helicopter on a mission in Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens(Bild: AP/Michael Varaklas)

Fire department officials stated that they had “immediately mobilized rescue teams to locate and assist the crews.” 

Here is the video of the collision. Warning: the footage is disturbing:

Search for crew underway
The crew of one helicopter was rescued and brought to safety. They are currently being transported to a hospital, according to the Greek daily newspaper “Kathimerini.” The search for the crew of the second helicopter is currently underway.

For days, massive wildfires have kept the popular vacation destination on edge. According to authorities, the flames have destroyed more than 12,000 hectares of land so far. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blazes on various fronts over the weekend.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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