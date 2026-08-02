Fires in Greece
Firefighting helicopters collide in midair
Severe wildfires continue to rage in Greece. On Sunday, two firefighting helicopters collided while battling the blazes, as seen in a video.
Conditions on Sunday were considered extremely difficult, making the operation in the Psatha region west of Athens correspondingly risky: As the two helicopters hovered in the air, they drew closer and closer to each other. Eventually, the force of the collision caused one of them to burst into a fireball and crash to the ground.
Fire department officials stated that they had “immediately mobilized rescue teams to locate and assist the crews.”
Here is the video of the collision. Warning: the footage is disturbing:
Search for crew underway
The crew of one helicopter was rescued and brought to safety. They are currently being transported to a hospital, according to the Greek daily newspaper “Kathimerini.” The search for the crew of the second helicopter is currently underway.
For days, massive wildfires have kept the popular vacation destination on edge. According to authorities, the flames have destroyed more than 12,000 hectares of land so far. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blazes on various fronts over the weekend.
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