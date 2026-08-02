FIFA Boss Stumbles
Is Infantino Out? Five Names Are Already Being Mentioned
What’s next for FIFA boss Gianni Infantino? The Swiss national, who has been in office since 2016, is under intense pressure following the failure of his investment plans, with many in the soccer world and in politics calling for his resignation. Five names are already being mentioned as potential successors.
Is Gianni Infantino about to fall? The 56-year-old actually intends to run for re-election—for a fourth and final four-year term—at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, next March. Just a few weeks ago, he was considered untouchable. But that has changed dramatically.
FIFA Instead of UEFA?
Candidates have until November 18 to submit their applications for the FIFA presidential election. Who might the challengers be? One of them is Aleksander Ceferin (58). The UEFA president and lawyer from Slovenia most recently organized European opposition to FIFA’s plans.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi (52) is also being mentioned as a possible successor to Infantino. The Qatari is the chairman of the powerful European Football Clubs (EFC; formerly ECA) association and has been president of Paris Saint-Germain since 2011. However, it is said that he has no interest in the FIFA position.
Infantino Confidant Also in the Running
Mattias Grafström (45) could have a good chance. The Swiss-born executive officially became FIFA Secretary General in 2024, succeeding Fatma Samoura of Senegal after a period as interim secretary general. He is also a close confidant of Infantino. But might that ultimately prove to be his undoing?
The name of Victor Montagliani (60) is also being mentioned. Since 2016, the Canadian has led the continental confederation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean. CONCACAF recently criticized Infantino’s plan with particular vehemence, calling it an “outrageous act.”
Or will it ultimately be Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa (60)? In 2016, the man from Bahrain had already challenged Infantino once, but came away empty-handed. The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also vehemently opposed FIFA’s investor plans.
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