Volunteers Help
Fish Rescue as Nussensee Lake Threatens to Dry Up
Lake Nussensee near Bad Ischl recently made headlines after ammunition and explosives were found there, leading to the closure of access to the lake. Now there has been another operation at the lake—but this time for a different reason. Animal lovers are working to prevent a looming fish die-off.
The water level of Lake Nussensee is dropping dramatically. Oxygen and habitat for the fish are becoming scarcer by the day. That’s why the decision has now been made to remove the fish from the lake.
Water Level Has Dropped Dramatically
In just three weeks, the water level has dropped from around 19 meters to less than five meters. Since the heat is expected to persist in the coming days and no significant rainfall is in sight for the time being, action had to be taken immediately.
To prevent massive fish mortality, the Nussensee Fishing Club, the Upper Salzkammergut Fishing District (FROSKG), and the Austrian Federal Forests (ÖBF) are launching an emergency fish harvest on Saturday. Trout, char, and whitefish are particularly at risk. Measurements have shown that there is hardly any sufficient oxygen available below a depth of about two meters,
Animals are being relocated
“We’re at a turning point at Lake Nussensee. The lake is losing water every day, and with it, habitat for the fish. We’re taking action now, while we can still save the fish. By tomorrow, it might already be too late,” said Heimo Huber, chairman of the Upper Salzkammergut Fishing District. More than 50 volunteers worked on Saturday to transport and relocate the fish. As necessary, the fish are sorted, processed, vacuum-sealed, and chilled on site.
A Fish Crisis Before
Back in the spring of 2006, a similar situation led to massive fish mortality. At that time, around 500 kilograms of dead fish were recovered. Carp and tench populations plummeted by about 80 percent, while whitefish and walleye were nearly completely wiped out.
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