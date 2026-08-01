Fish Rescue as Nussensee Lake Threatens to Dry Up

Animals are being relocated

“We’re at a turning point at Lake Nussensee. The lake is losing water every day, and with it, habitat for the fish. We’re taking action now, while we can still save the fish. By tomorrow, it might already be too late,” said Heimo Huber, chairman of the Upper Salzkammergut Fishing District. More than 50 volunteers worked on Saturday to transport and relocate the fish. As necessary, the fish are sorted, processed, vacuum-sealed, and chilled on site.