A Bloody Victory! Graz Fighter Seizes His Last Chance

Grad proved himself a gracious winner: “I didn’t feel it (the tapping), but the referees here are professionals and I trust them.” What happens next with his UFC career will be decided in the coming weeks. In any case, the Graz-based fighter has certainly made his mark in Belgrade. On his way back to the locker room, he told the fans: “I’m not here to cuddle. I’m here to hurt people. I’m going to stay in this organization. I’ll do everything in my power to make that happen!”