Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE: WSG Tirol Takes on SK Sturm Graz in Season Opener
Season opener in Austria’s Bundesliga: WSG Tirol hosts SK Sturm Graz. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Three games, three decisive wins, no goals conceded—SK Sturm has gotten off to a perfect start to the new season against Heart of Midlothian (4–0 and 2–0) and Seekirchen (3–0). The Graz team has gone 16 games unbeaten and aims to continue that winning streak at Tivoli. However, coach Fabio Ingolitsch and his team have been warned: Sturm lost both matches against WSG last season and suffered their most recent defeat—a 0–1 loss—on February 14.
“That last loss—our only one in the league since I took over the team—came in Tyrol, so we’re going into this game both cautious and motivated,” explained Ingolitsch. “We have to play to our strengths, show intense and proactive soccer—then I’m convinced we’ll come out on top in this match.” Ingolitsch will have to do without his playmaker, Otar Kiteishvili, due to a calf injury, and there’s still a question mark over whether two or three other players will be available.
WSG let more than a dozen players go over the summer, so coach Philipp Semlic is still in the process of shaping the team. “We’re not quite where we were at the end of last season yet, but that’s normal,” said Semlic. The underdog still sees a chance, however. “It’s not a ‘Mission Impossible.’ We saw last year that we can play well against Sturm Graz,” the coach recalled.
“We know the bar is set high and we’ll have to force a bit of luck on our side to pick up points,” said Semlic, who will be without Thomas Sabitzer and Quincy Butler for the opener. Sabitzer will be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a torn muscle bundle, while Butler is in rehab after tearing his cruciate ligament and is not expected to return until December.
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