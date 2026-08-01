LIVE: WSG Tirol Takes on SK Sturm Graz in Season Opener

“That last loss—our only one in the league since I took over the team—came in Tyrol, so we’re going into this game both cautious and motivated,” explained Ingolitsch. “We have to play to our strengths, show intense and proactive soccer—then I’m convinced we’ll come out on top in this match.” Ingolitsch will have to do without his playmaker, Otar Kiteishvili, due to a calf injury, and there’s still a question mark over whether two or three other players will be available.