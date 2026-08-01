Heat Ruins Harvest: “This Is Unprecedented”

No one is waiting more eagerly for a little rain right now than local farmers: “Since there was never any widespread rain in June and July, this year’s harvest is looking meager,” reports Josef Handl from Wieselburg, speaking directly from the field. And he’s far from the only one. As an independent chamber member (UBV), he’s well aware of the current crisis: “Many colleagues have already had to reduce their livestock because there’s not enough feed!”