This Is How Many Styrian Patients Are Now Coming to Upper Austria

About 30 more Styrian patients per month

In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the Styrian Health Fund, led by Managing Director Michael Koren, has now presented an initial assessment of the partnership with Upper Austria—though it immediately qualifies this by noting that “it is far too short a period for a well-founded assessment of changes in patient flows and the effectiveness of care.” At least one year would be necessary for that. In the inpatient sector, six additional Styrian cases per month have been recorded so far in surgery; in orthopedics and traumatology, the figure was nine; and in internal medicine, there were 14 additional cases.