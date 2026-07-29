A Tragic Death Following a Simple Bone Fracture

It wasn’t until four days after Hobiger’s admission that a blood test was performed—revealing a significantly elevated inflammation marker. Two days later, Renate suddenly found herself standing in front of an empty bed at the AKH; it was 2:00 p.m. “Oh, so they didn’t notify you?” the ward nurse is said to have asked the 74-year-old. Her husband, to whom she had been married for 51 years, was transferred to a rehab facility in the 4th district. From there, he was taken directly to the Landstraße Clinic because the inflammation marker in his blood kept rising and rising.