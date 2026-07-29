Male Patient: “The Doctor Tormented Me, Too”

“I wasn’t asked if I wanted to be sedated.”

He, too, was examined on a gynecological chair. “It looked like he’d bought it at a flea market. I had to sit on it and pull my pants down to my knees. It seemed as though they were serving as a privacy screen for him, since I had to spread my legs.” I wasn’t asked if I wanted to be sedated either. I had to hold my genitals with my bare hands,” the man describes the horrifying experience. Does he think he was filmed? “Yes, I believe so.”