Scandal Involving an Internist
Male Patient: “The Doctor Tormented Me, Too”
It wasn’t just women; men, too, are said to have fallen into the target group of that Graz-based internist, who is now in pretrial detention in Switzerland. One victim told the “Krone” about a painful examination, a lewd assistant, and a terrible suspicion.
For years, a Graz internist is alleged to have abused his female patients and secretly filmed them— the “Krone” uncovered this unbelievable case. Now the doctor, who also ran a practice in Zurich, is in pretrial detention in Switzerland.
While it was initially assumed that only female patients fell into his pattern of abuse, that assumption has now been overturned. As one Swiss man told the “Krone”: “He did the same thing to me in 2023. I’m furious and feel like I’ve been raped.”
Because Mathias P. (name changed) was experiencing symptoms, he looked up the doctor in the phone book—the office was on his way. Even the waiting area struck him as odd: “There was an art book lying there showing people having sex; that was inappropriate.”
The gynecologist’s chair looked like something he’d bought at a flea market. I had to sit on it and pull my pants down to my knees.
Mathias P.
“I wasn’t asked if I wanted to be sedated.”
He, too, was examined on a gynecological chair. “It looked like he’d bought it at a flea market. I had to sit on it and pull my pants down to my knees. It seemed as though they were serving as a privacy screen for him, since I had to spread my legs.” I wasn’t asked if I wanted to be sedated either. I had to hold my genitals with my bare hands,” the man describes the horrifying experience. Does he think he was filmed? “Yes, I believe so.”
On top of that, the supposed examination turned out to be excruciatingly painful. “Don’t be such a baby,” the doctor snapped at him. No less bizarre: “He had a lascivious-looking assistant. The woman had bright red lips, a low-cut top from which an equally red bra peeked out, and red high heels. She kept stroking my shoulder.”
“I want to encourage other victims”
P. suffered from pain for three days; he went to another internist for a follow-up. The doctor could hardly believe his account. Mathias P. will join the group of victims with the help of his attorney. And he wants to offer encouragement: “I was tormented and abused. I trusted him. Now I want to encourage other victims: Go to the police!”
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read the original article here.
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