88-Year-Old Woman Robbed at Home: Prison Sentence

Was it abandonment of the attempt?

“Please take a close look at what that means legally,” urges defense attorney Bettina Caspar-Bures. She is referring to abandonment of the attempt, which would result in no punishment for four of the men. Except, of course, for the 19-year-old Serbian who was involved in the brutal assault on the 88-year-old woman. “He was there. He didn’t want to hurt the woman and didn’t hit her,” says his lawyer. That would have been the unknown perpetrator who also presented the subsequent plan to the five men. The perpetrator who is now supposed to be behind bars in Bosnia...