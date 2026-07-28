Competition from Asia: Lenzing Symbolizes the Crisis

Already the third cost-cutting program

At the same time, Lenzing is downsizing overall. Following the planned plant sales, only six of the current nine locations will remain. The company is tightening its belt with a 120-million-euro cost-cutting program—already the third since 2022. The fiber manufacturer has been posting losses continuously since then. Last year, the loss amounted to 135 million euros. This crisis has long been felt on the stock market as well: The stock has lost more than three-quarters of its value since 2022. On Tuesday morning alone, the share price temporarily plummeted by 17 percent.