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Will the Trump Clan Strike?

FIFA President Infantino Wants to Sell the World Cup in the Future

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28.07.2026 16:50
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino(Bild: AFP/YOAN VALAT)
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Of all things! According to a report in the British newspaper “The Times,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to privatize the World Cup in the future and even sell shares in the world’s largest tournament.

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According to the report, individuals close to President Donald Trump’s administration have already been contacted. Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared, and the bank JP Morgan are reportedly being considered as potential major investors.

(Bild: AP/Eduardo Verdugo)

That said, FIFA is expected to retain a majority stake. However, 20 to 30 percent could be sold to investors in initial tranches, the report states.  The plan also calls for all 211 FIFA member associations to receive shares worth approximately $20 million, or 17.6 million euros each.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino(Bild: AFP/YOAN VALAT)

It’s all about re-election
What’s behind this? Infantino wants to further commercialize soccer—and with it, the World Cup as the world’s largest event—and let the federations have a slice of the pie—perhaps also to secure his reelection next year through 2031...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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