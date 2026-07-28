Automatically Saved Draft

Federation President in the Crosshairs of Criticism

Federation President Malago, who has also been in office for just over a month, has now come under fire. “Italy must be rebuilt,” commented *La Gazzetta dello Sport* on the events. The search for a coach was accompanied by a public exchange of barbs between Sports Minister Andrea Abodi and Malago. Abodi accused the federation president of making a “poor showing.” Malago countered that not everyone is in a position to judge the mistakes of others.