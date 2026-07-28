Why You Shouldn’t Just Kill Wasps and Other Insects

Depending on the federal state and the specific circumstances, fines of several thousand euros may be imposed. For example, anyone in Vienna who kills protected animals or destroys their breeding or resting sites risks a fine of up to 21,000 euros—and in the case of a repeat offense, the fine can be as high as 35,000 euros. Killing unprotected animals is also a criminal offense. In Styria, violations of the Nature Conservation Act and the species protection regulations based on it can be punished with fines of up to 30,000 euros.