No external factors
Wels stand-up paddler (31) drowned
Following the recovery of a stand-up paddler who was found floating motionless in the Traun River by emergency responders early Sunday morning, preliminary autopsy results are now available. According to the findings, the 31-year-old woman from Wels drowned. According to the district attorney’s office, there is no evidence of foul play.
The 31-year-old woman from Wels had planned a nighttime trip to the Traunspitz on Saturday with her 38-year-old boyfriend from St. Marienkirchen/Polsenz. The two apparently intended to spend the night by the Traun River, where they encountered the woman’s ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.
Alcohol and Ketamine Consumed
They are said to have consumed alcohol and the stimulant ketamine together. A dispute then reportedly broke out between the couples over a trivial matter. The 38-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman then paddled back along the Traun River.
During this time, the 38-year-old reportedly lost sight of his girlfriend. When he heard her screaming shortly afterward, he made an emergency call.
Autopsy Ordered
Emergency responders found the woman floating in the water and rescued her. Although the 31-year-old was taken to Wels Hospital, she could not be saved. The district attorney’s office subsequently ordered an autopsy.
No Signs of Violence
A preliminary forensic autopsy report was available on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the woman from Wels drowned. “It will be several weeks before the toxicology report is available. However, there are no signs of any violence, nor is there any evidence of foul play,” confirmed Christoph Weber, spokesperson for the Wels District Attorney’s Office.
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