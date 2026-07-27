More Money for Soldiers, Mess-Up with Civilian Service

Opposition Approval Required

The major problem here is that this requires a constitutional majority and thus the approval of an opposition party. The government wants to include this automatic provision in the legislation and has announced talks with the FPÖ and the Greens. The FPÖ had been willing to agree to the “Austrian model” favored by the Military Service Commission, which consists of eight months of basic military service, two months of reserve training, and twelve months of civilian service. Whether it will go along with the compromise that has now been reached is questionable.