"I feel fit"
Here’s the Latest on Finance Minister Marterbauer
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ), who is battling cancer, has been undergoing treatment for two weeks now and is being very open about his illness. On the sidelines of the summer cabinet meeting at the Schwarzenberg Barracks in Salzburg, he provided a brief update on his health.
“I was on vacation for a few days. I’m doing well; I feel fit,” explained the SPÖ politician, who was wearing a hat, before the start of the cabinet meeting. Following this brief update, Marterbauer outlined the topics to be discussed at the government meeting.
Recently “one of over 400,000 Austrians”
The minister had announced his diagnosis on July 13 via email to the state’s newsrooms. “Well over 400,000 people in Austria are living with a cancer diagnosis. I have recently become one of them,” the minister wrote. “My diagnosis is lymphoma. Thanks to extensive research and Austria’s excellent healthcare system, this disease has had very good chances of recovery in recent years.” However, he emphasized that it is important “that I begin the appropriate treatment immediately.” This treatment will take place over the next three months.
What Is Lymphoma?
Lymphoma is a malignant tumor disease of the lymphatic system—it is often colloquially referred to as “lymph node cancer.” In this disease, white blood cells multiply uncontrollably and become malignant.
Lymphomas often manifest as swollen lymph nodes. General symptoms such as fever, excessive sweating, or weight loss may also occur.
Get-well wishes from all political parties
Following the announcement of the cancer diagnosis, numerous get-well wishes poured in from political figures via social media. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen stated that many people in Austria are living with a cancer diagnosis—“as Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer pointed out today when he went public with his own diagnosis.” This transparency requires “a great deal of courage—a powerful message for those affected.” “I wish you, dear Minister, much strength, confidence, and a speedy recovery,” said the head of state.
Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) also wished the finance minister all the best via X: “Dear Markus, I wish you much strength, courage, confidence, and above all, a swift and full recovery. You can be certain of the support of the entire federal government, especially during this personally difficult time,” he emphasized.
Marterbauer’s party colleague and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler wrote that he wished Marterbauer “much strength and confidence for the coming weeks.” “For the past year, you’ve taken care of the country; now please take good care of yourself so that we can have you back with us, fully healthy, soon! All the best and lots of strength, my friend.”
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