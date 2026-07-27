Father: “He was brainwashed”

“There were no points of entry,” said Mücke. Another session of the so-called ‘clearing phase’ would have been scheduled for today, Monday. According to the expert, however, that wouldn’t have changed anything. During the sessions, Abdul B. remained calm. “He needs to grapple with radical thinking, including the ideologies. He must be willing to recognize his conflict zone, and he must no longer suffer from psychological issues.” He must also be able to handle crises, Mücke explained. “But he didn’t address any of these issues.” The conclusion was that a deradicalization program would not have been suitable for him.