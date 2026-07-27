Post-World Cup Scandal
A Sweeping Attack! FIFA Boss Infantino Settles the Score
Gianni Infantino is lashing out verbally! Following the XXL World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the FIFA boss is mercilessly settling scores with his critics—and rejecting all accusations against him.
“To those who sit behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spreading hate and false rumors, I want to say: While you hide in the background, we at FIFA are on the front lines, organizing, working hard, and making sure the best show in the world takes place,” Infantino said in his 15-part Instagram carousel post.
Infantino also suggests to his critics that they “meditate, pray, or watch a soccer game” instead of wasting their energy on hate. What does he mean by that? Apparently, the fans’ anger following the Balogun incident!
“Controversial” Referee Decisions
Infantino: “In fact, ‘controversial’ referee decisions or ‘strange’ disciplinary measures—such as red or yellow cards that may have been wrongly issued, or subsequent decisions not to suspend players in certain situations—are commonplace in some of the world’s biggest leagues and are generally accepted.”
Infantino therefore rejected all allegations and stated that FIFA had ensured “100 percent safety” as well as “nothing but joy and happiness”: “Soccer is about unity, not division. Soccer is bigger than hate and discrimination.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.