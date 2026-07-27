Surveillance of High-Risk Individuals Is Being Revamped

Here’s how the monitoring is supposed to work

What might this look like in practice? It’s not just the perpetrator who would wear an electronic bracelet. The woman at risk or their children would also have to carry a linked device. “But this is only possible with the consent of the potential victim,” the minister emphasizes. If the perpetrator approaches within less than the permitted 100 meters, “an alarm is triggered at the police station.” Officers should then respond quickly: “The police immediately call the potential victim and ask if she feels threatened.” Because, as Sporrer explains: “It could also be a false alarm.”