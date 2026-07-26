Against Fourth-Division Teams
“Not good enough!” Admira suffers embarrassing defeat in the ÖFB Cup
Second-division side Admira Wacker suffered a humiliating 1-2 loss in the first round of the Cup against SV Leithaprodersdorf of the Burgenlandliga (4th division). Sports director Ralf Muhr was deeply troubled by the poor performance...
Disastrous preseason, a mass exodus of starters with 11 (!) departures, and conflict with their own fans, who are leveling sharp criticism at the club’s leadership—including President Christian Tschida and new CEO and investor Martin Dellenbach.
Dark clouds have long since gathered over the Südstadt, and even before the first competitive match, the season was already threatening to become a total disaster for Admira. And those fears were confirmed: with a 1-2 loss in the first round of the Cup against fourth-division side Leithaprodersdorf, the Südstadt team has written the next dark chapter of what is still a very young season
In their earliest Cup exit since 2018 (when they lost 0–1 to Ostliga side Neusiedl), the supposed favorites appeared unsettled from the start—an aftereffect of the turbulent past few weeks?
“That can’t be an excuse! Of course, it’s not an easy situation for anyone right now, but a performance like that is unacceptable,” fumed sporting director Ralf Muhr after the final whistle.
“We’re lacking quality”
Admira fell behind 0–2 early on thanks to goals by Markhardt (20’) and Beran (33’). Only then did coach Harry Suchard’s team seem to wake up. Although the onslaught after the break created a few chances, Steiner’s goal (58th) would prove to be the only one for the team from the south that evening.
“We lacked any sense of quality, spark, and the will to win—a straight-up ‘fail’! Every single person in the club needs to take a hard look at themselves,” Muhr said bluntly about his team’s embarrassing performance, adding: “The fact that we lack the quality on the field to even make a comeback really gives me pause.”
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