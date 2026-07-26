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World Champions!

Upper Austria Celebrates Its Firefighting Heroes

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26.07.2026 20:15
The joy was written all over the faces of all the firefighting heroes!
The joy was written all over the faces of all the firefighting heroes!(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARTIN SCHARINGER)
Porträt von Lisa Stockhammer
Von Lisa Stockhammer

What a success! The Bad Mühllacken Fire Department claimed the title at the World Championship in Burgenland. On Sunday evening, a grand welcome ceremony was held in their home town. Pure emotion!

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What a success, what a rush of emotions! “When the competition was over, I was just so proud,” said Philipp Rabeder, commander of the Bad Mühllacken Volunteer Fire Department, who still can’t believe it the day after the competition in Burgenland. “His” fire department is the world champion—with a time of 29.97 seconds in the firefighting drill and 50.87 seconds in the obstacle relay!

The women from Julbach also celebrated their runner-up title.
The women from Julbach also celebrated their runner-up title.(Bild: Österreichischer Feuerwehrverband)
Celebrations took place in front of the fire station.
Celebrations took place in front of the fire station.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARTIN SCHARINGER)
Congratulations and excitement
Congratulations and excitement(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARTIN SCHARINGER)
The jubilation was immense.
The jubilation was immense.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARTIN SCHARINGER)

A world-champion-worthy celebration and a call to the Federal President
And the celebration was truly world-champion-worthy: “About 200 fans traveled with us, and now we’re heading home, where we’re supposedly going to be surprised with a reception,” said the fire chief on Sunday. And what a surprise it was: Hundreds of fans welcomed their heroes in front of the fire station. Pure emotion! And Coach Bernhard now wants to call the Federal President to negotiate a public holiday: “Arnautovic didn’t make it, after all.” Provincial Councilor Michaela Langer-Weninger was also proud: “This camaraderie and team spirit are a model for our entire society.”

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, stock.adobe.com)

There was also great jubilation among the female firefighters from Julbach, who won the runner-up title at the World Championships.

What would you like to see more of?

“More of This” is a series featuring stories about all the positive things happening in our state that usually receive far too little attention. For ideas that inspire. For people who show how it can be done. Have you experienced, seen, or heard something that made you think, “We need more of this!”? Then please send us your text and photos to lisa.stockhammer@kronenzeitung.at

Volunteer work deserves support
Upper Austria has every reason to be proud—proud of the many volunteers whose dedication goes far beyond what’s “normal.” Proud of people who train almost every day in their free time to achieve such great successes for our state—and who also step up to help when others need it. Because our world champions are also the fastest to respond to real fires and are immediately on the scene when things happen one after another. Successes like these also show how important it is not only to praise volunteer work but also to support it. Please, let’s see more of this!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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