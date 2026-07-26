Upper Austria Celebrates Its Firefighting Heroes

Volunteer work deserves support

Upper Austria has every reason to be proud—proud of the many volunteers whose dedication goes far beyond what’s “normal.” Proud of people who train almost every day in their free time to achieve such great successes for our state—and who also step up to help when others need it. Because our world champions are also the fastest to respond to real fires and are immediately on the scene when things happen one after another. Successes like these also show how important it is not only to praise volunteer work but also to support it. Please, let’s see more of this!