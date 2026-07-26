Incredible Pogacar Secures 5th Tour de France Victory

Boos spur him on

Not everyone is pleased with Pogacar’s dominance. Even from the roadside, there were occasional boos directed at the insatiable rider. “That just makes us stronger,” Pogacar replied: “When someone boos me, I think of Novak Djokovic and let him inspire me.” The Serbian tennis star doesn’t have only fans either. But 99 percent of people are positive toward him, Pogacar noted. So the cycling star, who is under contract with UAE through 2030, can set his sights on his next goals. There’s talk of the Vuelta; the Tour of Spain is still missing from his long list of victories. A win at the spring classic Paris-Roubaix has also eluded him so far, despite two second-place finishes.