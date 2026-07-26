"He's an icon!"
Incredible Pogacar Secures 5th Tour de France Victory
Tadej Pogacar has been crowned the overall winner of the Tour de France for the fifth time! The 27-year-old Slovenian from UAE Team finished the three-week Tour de France with a commanding lead of 6:26 minutes over Belgian Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel. His victory was already assured before the end of Sunday’s final stage on the Champs-Élysées and the Montmartre climbs in Paris, as the clock was stopped for the general classification 48 kilometers from the finish.
This allowed even the top stars to go all out on the cobblestone course. The final stage, featuring the two Austrians Felix Großschartner and Marco Haller, was shortened from the original 133 to 89 kilometers due to the severe wildfires near Bordeaux and took place entirely within the French capital. Security personnel were withdrawn from the race to reinforce emergency response teams in the crisis areas.
The competition’s hopes of a potentially faltering Pogacar had been modest even before the Tour began. And the “man-eater,” as France’s sports bible L’Equipe admiringly described him, was once again untouchable at the 113th edition of the Tour. With solo victories and spectacular climbing displays in the mountains, new records, but also doping tests at 5 a.m. and boos from the roadside directed at Pogacar, the cycling spectacle unfolded.
Tour record just a matter of time
Even before the final stage, the legendary Eddy Merckx had welcomed the exceptional talent into the exclusive circle of five-time winners alongside the two Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, as well as the Spaniard Miguel Indurain. According to Merckx, Pogacar will soon surpass them all. “I don’t think he’ll be content to simply tie with me and the other champions. Soon he’ll break our record for Tour victories,” the 81-year-old Belgian said with conviction.
Pogacar had already triumphed in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025. In the mountains, it was once again “Mission Impossible” for the competition, as Evenepoel admitted. Whenever the world champion took the lead, his rivals could only watch in admiration. This was especially true during his masterful climb up the 21 hairpin turns to the cycling mecca of Alpe d’Huez, when Pogacar closed the gap by three and a half minutes on a strong breakaway group.
“The little things are still improving”
In doing so, he also shattered Marco Pantani’s 31-year-old record. 35:26 minutes for the 13.8-kilometer final climb, an average speed of more than 23 km/h, 1:24 minutes faster than the Italian legend’s time in 1995—a superhuman feat in the eyes of many experts. Pogacar had already set a new record on the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees. “I’m not interested in records; it’s all about the win,” Pogacar said modestly. Similarly, he didn’t want to overstate the significance of his four other stage wins this year.
Pogacar has now racked up 26 Tour stage wins. If he hadn’t also helped his teammate Isaac Del Toro, who finished third, along the way, there would likely be even more. Only former sprint star Mark Cavendish (35), Merckx (34), and Hinault (28) are ahead of him. If the 27-year-old continues at this pace, he could break the record in as little as two years. “I don’t feel like I’ve gotten significantly stronger since 2024. But I have more experience; the little things are still improving. It all comes down to the details,” said Pogacar.
Team Manager: “An aura like Federer’s”
“Pogi has now become a global figure,” gushed his team manager Mauro Gianetti: “He has the aura, the charisma, and the appeal of a Roger Federer. He’s an icon.” The man from Komenda now also speaks out forcefully on behalf of the peloton. Take, for example, the fateful crash of his rival Jonas Vingegaard, who fell after a nighttime doping test on Stage 15 and suffered a broken collarbone.
Pogacar speculated that there might have been a connection. In addition to Vingegaard, Pogacar was also tested at night—an unprecedented move in France that was approved by a Paris court. Naturally, suspicions arise in the face of such miraculous feats.
Boos spur him on
Not everyone is pleased with Pogacar’s dominance. Even from the roadside, there were occasional boos directed at the insatiable rider. “That just makes us stronger,” Pogacar replied: “When someone boos me, I think of Novak Djokovic and let him inspire me.” The Serbian tennis star doesn’t have only fans either. But 99 percent of people are positive toward him, Pogacar noted. So the cycling star, who is under contract with UAE through 2030, can set his sights on his next goals. There’s talk of the Vuelta; the Tour of Spain is still missing from his long list of victories. A win at the spring classic Paris-Roubaix has also eluded him so far, despite two second-place finishes.
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