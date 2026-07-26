Replacement Race Found: A Comeback in Formula 1!

However, Imola is said to be a candidate not least because the Italian World Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, could become world champion for the first time this year. For the teenager from Bologna, who could become the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953, a finale in Imola would be a home race. On February 28, Israel and the U.S. launched massive airstrikes, marking the start of their war against Iran. In early April, representatives from Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire, before the conflict escalated again.