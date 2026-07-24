Lost Hiker in Shorts Rescued

Completely misjudged

When the Hungarian realized that he wouldn’t be able to complete the route he had planned within the allotted time, he wanted to take a shortcut west of the Schermberg through the Schneetal valley to the Büchsenkar. “But there’s no trail in that area—at most, a rarely used path with a key section over rock faces or through a gorge with sinkholes. Plus, you have to find the entrance first,” Trautwein emphasizes.