Seven Red Flag Cases
Suspicious Bets! FIFA Kept Warning Signs Under Wraps
According to an international advisory body, there were seven reports of potential irregularities related to betting during the World Cup, which concluded on Sunday in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. FIFA has so far kept these warnings under wraps and continues to downplay the suspicious activities.
The international network “Group of Copenhagen,” which was founded by the Council of Europe to combat the manipulation of sports competitions, issued seven “yellow alerts” while monitoring a total of 104 matches, according to a press release.
By definition, a yellow alert is issued when initial indications point to possible irregularities that require further investigation. In its color-coded system, the “Group of Copenhagen” defines two even more serious categories: orange for an elevated state of alert in the presence of concrete evidence, and red for the highest state of alert in the presence of clear or at least very strong evidence. Normal cases are rated green. According to the press release, no orange or red alerts were issued.
No Indications of Suspicious Betting Activity, According to FIFA
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Tuesday that, based on the information collected and analyzed throughout the tournament, the FIFA Integrity Working Group had found “neither suspicious betting activity nor signs of match-fixing in connection with any match.” Thanks to close cooperation within the working group—which included, among others, the “Group of Copenhagen”—“potential indications of match-fixing and any necessary measures could be assessed expertly, in a coordinated manner, and swiftly,” FIFA added in its statement.
According to the “Group of Copenhagen,” the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams required “enhanced monitoring measures.” The focus of the work was on betting markets, odds trends, and the removal of betting offers.
“New Challenges”
For the first time, continuous monitoring of prediction markets was also carried out. Unlike traditional betting shops, the platform acts solely as a broker, bringing together buyers and sellers with opposing expectations regarding an event. “These markets pose new challenges to integrity, as they allow users to bet on a wide variety of events—often anonymously and using payment methods that are difficult to trace,” the “Group of Copenhagen” stated.
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