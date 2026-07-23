Already Convicted
Mother-Son Duo Supplied Soccer Fans with Drugs
An extremely enterprising mother-son duo was caught by investigators in the Eferding district. The 20-year-old and his 49-year-old mother had been supplying soccer fans and other customers with drugs since 2024. The two have since been convicted.
Following an extensive investigation by the Upper Austria State Criminal Police Office, the 20-year-old and his 49-year-old mother were found guilty of engaging in a profitable, commercial drug trade that had been ongoing since 2024. The son exploited his active involvement in a soccer club’s fan scene to resell narcotics—primarily marijuana—to like-minded individuals during soccer matches. Other drop-off locations included public places in the Eferding area as well as the defendants’ home address.
Findings from a House Search
During a house search in early February 2026 at the residential address of the two defendants, various narcotics were seized. These included, among other things, 300 grams of cannabis, significant quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, and ecstasy. Curiously, the mother and son kept detailed written records of their sales. Based on these documents, sales in the mid-four-digit euro range were documented for the period of January 2026 alone.
Home-grown
In addition, the defendants produced some of the cannabis they sold themselves. Over the course of two growing cycles, they are alleged to have cultivated cannabis plants at their residence until they were ready for harvest. This is believed to have yielded a total of approximately 1.2 kilograms of marijuana ready for sale.
The 20-year-old was ultimately arrested, while his mother was charged but remained free. In the meantime, the two—who partially confessed—have already been sentenced. The 20-year-old received a 12-month prison sentence, part of which was suspended. The one-month non-probated portion of the sentence is considered served due to the time he already spent in pretrial detention. His mother received a nine-month suspended prison sentence.
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