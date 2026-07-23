Mother-Son Duo Supplied Soccer Fans with Drugs

Findings from a House Search

During a house search in early February 2026 at the residential address of the two defendants, various narcotics were seized. These included, among other things, 300 grams of cannabis, significant quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, and ecstasy. Curiously, the mother and son kept detailed written records of their sales. Based on these documents, sales in the mid-four-digit euro range were documented for the period of January 2026 alone.