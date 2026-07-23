“The game was rigged—it’s all about the money”

Wild Conspiracy Theory After the Final

And after the final, conspiracy theories suddenly began circulating online claiming that Argentina had been asked to lose the match against Spain. A conspiracy was concocted. The reason was likely the political celebration with a banner regarding the Falkland Islands after the semifinal against England. A video (see above) served as the basis for the wild speculation, showing Lionel Messi speaking to his teammates outside the locker room and asking them to forget everything. Some players allegedly had red eyes, as if they had been crying beforehand. And that there had been a script. This, it was claimed, also explained why Argentina hadn’t taken a single shot on Spain’s goal during regulation time. And so on and so forth.