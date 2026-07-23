“There Is No Alternative to Google’s Expansion”

The EIA amendment is scheduled to be finalized this fall. The federal government had already announced at the beginning of the year its intention to introduce a “one-stop shop” for environmental impact assessments—replacing the two separate procedures at the federal and state levels—so that the assessments can be completed more quickly. With the debate over the data center in Kronstorf, the negotiations on the EIA have now taken on an additional dimension. A two-thirds majority is required for the amendment.