“Something finally needs to be done here”

Extremely heavy traffic

They join the long list of fatalities and seriously injured people that this stretch of road has already claimed. “We have six to 6.5 million vehicles passing through here each year—that’s almost half as many as on the Brenner Highway,” says Manfred Rösner. He is the spokesperson for the citizens’ group “Lebensraum B 148” and lives right next to one of the most dangerous sections: “On the stretch of road here—which is not even four kilometers long—six people have already lost their lives,” says Rosner.