Flight Canceled: Young Soccer Players Stranded for Two Days

People from Upper Austria also felt let down

Tuesday was the day: The Eurowings plane was ready for departure at 2:30 p.m. But the airline said the flight was overbooked. Once again, the group from Stockerau worried about whether they would finally be able to bring all the children and their families home together. It all ended well: Shortly after 6 p.m., the ordeal came to an end when the plane landed on the runway at Schwechat. Interestingly, a soccer team from Upper Austria also got stranded in Gothenburg. Children and a wheelchair user were among those affected as well. According to a report obtained by the “Krone,” this group also felt “let down by the airline.”