Van der Bellen: “I’m not going along with that”

Van der Bellen is not a loudmouth, not a rabble-rouser, and only rarely a man of clear words (“That’s not who we are!”)—and yet, experience shows that his opening speeches in Bregenz and Salzburg set the tone for the country’s leaders. For example, he indirectly admonished then-Chancellor Karl Nehammer when the latter spoke about what was “normal” in Austria—and what was not. And Herbert Kickl, too—though never mentioned by name—learns between the lines why the Federal President does not consider him fit to be chancellor. This was also the case this year in Bregenz.