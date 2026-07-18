2026 Tour de France
Pogacar Extends Lead with Solo Win in the Vosges!
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won Saturday’s grueling Vosges stage at the Tour de France and solidified his lead in the Yellow Jersey!
The Slovenian world champion won the 14th stage—a 155.3-kilometer route from Mulhouse to Le Markstein—on his own, finishing more than half a minute ahead of his second-place teammate Isaac del Toro of Mexico and the young French star Paul Seixas. Overall, he now leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by 4:30 minutes.
On the final climb, Vingegaard (Visma) initially took the initiative. Remco Evenepoel, Juan Ayuso, and Florian Lipowitz were unable to keep up. On the final two steep kilometers, Pogacar launched a fierce attack, broke away from the leading group, and rode the six flat kilometers to the finish in Le Markstein to secure a commanding fourth stage victory in this Tour. Overall, it was his 25th stage win at the Tour. With this, he tied for fourth place on the all-time list with Andre Leducq (FRA/25). Former world champion Mark Cavendish (GBR/35) has won the most Tour stages.
Großschartner: “A Perfect Day”
Pogacar’s teammate Felix Großschartner played a key role on the grueling mountain stage—which featured 3,800 meters of elevation gain and three Category 1 climbs—setting a fast pace for his team leader after about 100 kilometers. “I felt absolutely great—it was a perfect day for us,” the 32-year-old emphasized on Eurosport, highlighting not least the atmosphere along the route. “I’ve ridden the Tour a few times now, but I’ve never experienced anything like that before. I really enjoyed the atmosphere,” said Großschartner, who ultimately crossed the finish line 19 minutes and 46 seconds behind the leader.
Stage 15 of the Tour de France runs from Champagnole to the Plateau de Solaison on Sunday and marks the start of the Alps. With the extremely difficult final climb, it’s likely to be another major showdown among the favorites. On the day before the second rest day, the riders face a 184-kilometer stage with four categorized climbs and a total of 3,950 meters of elevation gain.
The results of Stage 14:
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 4:00:07 hours
2. Isaac Del Toro (MEX) UAE +38 seconds
3. Paul Seixas (FRA) Decathlon – same time
Also:
37. Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +19:46 minutes
104. Marco Haller (AUT) Tudor +35:43
The standings in the general classification:
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 51:18:28 hrs.
2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma +4:30 min.
3. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Red Bull +5:04
Additionally:
36. Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +1:35:45 hrs.
154. Marco Haller (AUT) Tudor +3:41:10
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