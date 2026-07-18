Pogacar Extends Lead with Solo Win in the Vosges!

On the final climb, Vingegaard (Visma) initially took the initiative. Remco Evenepoel, Juan Ayuso, and Florian Lipowitz were unable to keep up. On the final two steep kilometers, Pogacar launched a fierce attack, broke away from the leading group, and rode the six flat kilometers to the finish in Le Markstein to secure a commanding fourth stage victory in this Tour. Overall, it was his 25th stage win at the Tour. With this, he tied for fourth place on the all-time list with Andre Leducq (FRA/25). Former world champion Mark Cavendish (GBR/35) has won the most Tour stages.