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Verdict for Former Mayor Luger Expected in August

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17.07.2026 14:42
A verdict is expected on August 21 for former mayor Klaus Luger
A verdict is expected on August 21 for former mayor Klaus Luger(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / FLORIAN REISINGER)
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Von Krone Oberösterreich

The LIVA scandal involving former Linz Mayor Klaus Luger is set to come to a close on August 21. The former mayor is facing charges at the Linz Regional Court for allegedly “leaking” the questions to his preferred candidate ahead of his hearing and subsequently requesting an expert opinion to identify the “leak.”

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The breach of trust trial against former Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ) will resume on August 21. The court announced this on Friday. The former mayor is alleged to have commissioned a legal expert opinion costing just over 19,000 euros in connection with the Brucknerhaus affair, which, according to the prosecution, was primarily in his own interest. After the first day of the trial on July 3, proceedings were adjourned because the court wishes to question the experts.

“Pointless” Expert Opinion 
In 2017, during the selection process for the artistic director of the Linz-based event company LIVA—and thus also the directorship of the Brucknerhaus—Luger had leaked the hearing committee’s questions in advance to his preferred candidate, Dietmar Kerschbaum. When a whistleblower revealed that Kerschbaum had already known the questions, the mayor—who was also chairman of LIVA’s supervisory board—commissioned a legal opinion on the matter—knowing full well that he himself was the source of the leak.

“Not Guilty”
At the start of the trial, he admitted to a “major mistake” but pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution argues that the offense of breach of trust has been committed because the legal opinion addresses in detail the criminal relevance of the “leak.” The authors of the opinion are to testify as witnesses on this matter. A verdict is expected at the trial on August 21.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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