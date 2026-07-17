Verdict for Former Mayor Luger Expected in August

The breach of trust trial against former Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ) will resume on August 21. The court announced this on Friday. The former mayor is alleged to have commissioned a legal expert opinion costing just over 19,000 euros in connection with the Brucknerhaus affair, which, according to the prosecution, was primarily in his own interest. After the first day of the trial on July 3, proceedings were adjourned because the court wishes to question the experts.