Never before have so many people gone to work while sick

A look at recent years reveals a dramatic worsening of the situation, according to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor. Since 2015, the proportion of people working while sick has more than doubled. While in 2015 about 30 percent of employees still went to work despite health issues, this figure rose to more than 50 percent by 2020. Meanwhile, the proportion of those who go to work while sick in Upper Austria has risen to 72 percent.