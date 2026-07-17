Inflation in June: Price Pressure Finally Eases

Services Saw Above-Average Price Increases

Prices for services rose at an above-average rate in June. For example, food service and lodging prices rose by 4.5 percent in June. Prices for inpatient health care services increased by 4.9 percent, while those for outpatient health care services rose by 7.4 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages became 1.3 percent more expensive, a smaller increase than in May (2.2 percent). Meat prices rose by 2.6 percent, grains and grain products by 2.2 percent, fruit by 2.9 percent, and milk and eggs by 1.5 percent. Non-alcoholic beverages became 0.3 percent cheaper—a trend driven by lower coffee prices (down 0.5 percent).