Leaves behind 2 children
Deep Grief Following the Death of a Tyrolean Police Cadet
Following the tragic death of a police cadet (34) in the Ötztal valley in Tyrol, the police force is in a state of deep shock. “The investigation is still in its very early stages,” officials said the day after the accident. The interior minister is also “stunned.”
How could this have happened? That is the question facing the police following the tragedy that unfolded on Wednesday in the Ötztal valley. As reported, around noon, a young policewoman (34) fell from the Stuibenfall via ferrata for unknown reasons while participating in her alpine training.
Six hours of frantic searching
What followed was a frantic search for the missing woman, which continued into the evening. The water rescue team, fire department, mountain rescue, police, and specialized canyoning rescuers were all involved. Shortly after 6 p.m., the sad reality became clear. “The 34-year-old was found at the base of the Stuibenfall with fatal injuries,” the police announced in a press release.
There are no words to express my shock and disbelief.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
Bild: Eva Manhart
Autopsy conducted; victim leaves behind children
Alpine police officers from the Salzburg State Police Directorate are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. In response to an inquiry from “Krone” on Thursday, the Tyrol Police Press Office stated that “the investigation is still in its very early stages.” It is currently impossible to say when the results will be available.
The body of the 34-year-old woman from Schwaz was also examined later that day. The woman leaves behind two children, ages four and eight.
Deep Shock Among Police Ranks
Following the tragic incident,shock runs deep among the police ranks. “There are no words to express my dismay and bewilderment,” said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) in response to the tragedy. He noted that the Psychological Services are available to the victim’s colleagues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.