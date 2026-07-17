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Leaves behind 2 children

Deep Grief Following the Death of a Tyrolean Police Cadet

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17.07.2026 07:00
The 34-year-old fell into the waterfall in this area (red circle). She was ultimately found ...
The 34-year-old fell into the waterfall in this area (red circle). She was ultimately found dead.(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Von Manuel Schwaiger

Following the tragic death of a police cadet (34) in the Ötztal valley in Tyrol, the police force is in a state of deep shock. “The investigation is still in its very early stages,” officials said the day after the accident. The interior minister is also “stunned.”

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How could this have happened? That is the question facing the police following the tragedy that unfolded on Wednesday in the Ötztal valley. As reported, around noon, a young policewoman (34) fell from the Stuibenfall via ferrata for unknown reasons while participating in her alpine training.

Six hours of frantic searching
What followed was a frantic search for the missing woman, which continued into the evening. The water rescue team, fire department, mountain rescue, police, and specialized canyoning rescuers were all involved. Shortly after 6 p.m., the sad reality became clear. “The 34-year-old was found at the base of the Stuibenfall with fatal injuries,” the police announced in a press release.

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There are no words to express my shock and disbelief.

Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)

Bild: Eva Manhart

Autopsy conducted; victim leaves behind children
Alpine police officers from the Salzburg State Police Directorate are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. In response to an inquiry from “Krone” on Thursday, the Tyrol Police Press Office stated that “the investigation is still in its very early stages.” It is currently impossible to say when the results will be available.

The body of the 34-year-old woman from Schwaz was also examined later that day. The woman leaves behind two children, ages four and eight.

Deep Shock Among Police Ranks
Following the tragic incident,shock runs deep among the police ranks. “There are no words to express my dismay and bewilderment,” said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) in response to the tragedy. He noted that the Psychological Services are available to the victim’s colleagues.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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