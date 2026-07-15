Linz Airport Said to Have a Negative Value

The airport’s financial situation is strained

It is well known that the airport’s financial situation is not rosy: Last year, the state and the city had already had to provide a shareholder subsidy of eight million euros. Over the next four years, the state will inject a total of up to 36 million euros into the Linz-Frankfurt route as start-up financing. And according to an audit report by the State Court of Auditors, the airport will also need an additional 27.6 to 45 million euros by 2035—and that does not include the costs of remedying past environmental damage.