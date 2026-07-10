LIVE NOW: Spain vs. Belgium

Spain enters the quarterfinals as the favorite. For De la Fuente, this is meaningless. “Every opponent you face at this stage deserves to be there. It will be an even greater challenge that we must rise to.” Spain has been undefeated in 35 international matches since March 2024, including both regulation time and extra time. The only loss came in the 2025 Nations League final, which was decided by a penalty shootout against Portugal. “Staying undefeated for 35 games wasn’t a goal we set for ourselves. The goal is to win every game,” said forward Dani Olmo.