A royal bombshell!
Charles Reunites with His Grandchildren After Four Years
A royal sensation in the UK! Four years after Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. with the whole family, a truly royal reunion has finally taken place. King Charles’s son visited his father and his wife Camilla at Highgrove...
And not only was Harry’s wife Meghan there, but also their children Archie (7) and Lillibeth (5). The royal couple hadn’t seen the children in four years.
Harry is currently visiting the UK, in part to attend the Invictus Games—an international sporting event he founded for service members who were wounded while on duty or in the field. It was only recently announced that Meghan would also be traveling to England with the children, though she would not be participating in any official engagements.
Meeting with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove
As was finally leaked on Friday, Harry and Meghan visited Charles and Camilla with their children at their country estate in Highgrove. The monarch’s younger son has visited the UK only once or twice a year since a falling-out with his father and his older brother, Prince William. Although he had met with his father on one occasion, Harry had never brought his children along.
Several British media outlets reported on the meeting, though there has been no official statement from Buckingham Palace so far. According to The Sun, for example, there will be no photos of the meeting. Harry is also reportedly planning to visit the grave of his mother, Diana, with the children and Meghan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.